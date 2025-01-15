Chennai Weather Forecast and AQI Today on January 15, 2025: Warm start at 24.22 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

Chennai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Chennai recorded 26.92 °C on January 15, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 24.22 °C and a maximum of 27.44 °C.

Chennai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Chennai recorded 26.92 °C on January 15, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 24.22 °C and 27.44 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 65% with a wind speed of 65 km/h. The sky appears to be Rain, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 06:34 AM and will set at 06:01 PM

Chennai AQI Today: As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 141.0, which indicates Moderate. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Thursday, January 16, 2025, Chennai is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 24.59 °C and a maximum of 26.9 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 62%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD's forecast.

Today's weather brings a rain sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions. The AQI in Chennai today stands at 141.0, indicating the moderate quality of air in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities. Weather prediction in Chennai for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

Chennai Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 16, 2025 26.92 Light rain January 17, 2025 26.86 Light rain January 18, 2025 26.61 Few clouds January 19, 2025 25.87 Moderate rain January 20, 2025 25.01 Moderate rain January 21, 2025 27.03 Overcast clouds January 22, 2025 27.22 Few clouds

Weather in other cities on January 15, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.43 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 21.96 °C Broken clouds Chennai 26.92 °C Light rain Bengaluru 24.65 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 23.99 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 25.23 °C Sky is clear Delhi 18.83 °C Scattered clouds