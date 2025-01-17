Chennai Weather Forecast and AQI Today on January 17, 2025: Warm start at 23.54 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

Chennai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Chennai recorded 25.69 °C on January 17, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 23.54 °C and a maximum of 25.76 °C.

Chennai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Chennai recorded 25.69 °C on January 17, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 23.54 °C and 25.76 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 67% with a wind speed of 67 km/h. The sky appears to be Rain, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 06:35 AM and will set at 06:02 PM {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Chennai AQI Today: As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 162.0, which indicates Moderate. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities. As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 162.0, which indicates Moderate. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Saturday, January 18, 2025, Chennai is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 23.64 °C and a maximum of 26.46 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 69%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Today's weather brings a rain sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions. The AQI in Chennai today stands at 162.0, indicating the moderate quality of air in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} Weather prediction in Chennai for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

Chennai Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 18, 2025 25.69 Light rain January 19, 2025 25.46 Light rain January 20, 2025 26.89 Light rain January 21, 2025 27.35 Overcast clouds January 22, 2025 27.03 Sky is clear January 23, 2025 26.79 Overcast clouds January 24, 2025 26.94 Scattered clouds

Weather in other cities on January 17, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 27.11 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 22.41 °C Sky is clear Chennai 25.69 °C Light rain Bengaluru 24.31 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 24.28 °C Few clouds Ahmedabad 21.68 °C Sky is clear Delhi 16.51 °C Few clouds