Chennai Weather Forecast and AQI Today on January 19, 2025: Warm start at 23.81 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

Chennai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Chennai recorded 26.13 °C on January 19, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 23.81 °C and a maximum of 26.71 °C.

Chennai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Chennai recorded 26.13 °C on January 19, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 23.81 °C and 26.71 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 81% with a wind speed of 81 km/h. The sky appears to be Rain, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 06:35 AM and will set at 06:03 PM {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Chennai AQI Today: As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 152.0, which indicates Moderate. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities. As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 152.0, which indicates Moderate. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Monday, January 20, 2025, Chennai is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 23.41 °C and a maximum of 26.8 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 62%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Today's weather brings a rain sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions. The AQI in Chennai today stands at 152.0, indicating the moderate quality of air in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} Weather prediction in Chennai for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

Chennai Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 20, 2025 26.13 Moderate rain January 21, 2025 26.76 Overcast clouds January 22, 2025 26.75 Few clouds January 23, 2025 26.79 Scattered clouds January 24, 2025 26.53 Overcast clouds January 25, 2025 26.93 Broken clouds January 26, 2025 26.32 Broken clouds

Weather in other cities on January 19, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 26.03 °C Few clouds Kolkata 22.35 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.13 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 22.04 °C Light rain Hyderabad 24.21 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 28.07 °C Sky is clear Delhi 18.93 °C Scattered clouds