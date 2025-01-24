Chennai Weather Forecast and AQI Today on January 24, 2025: Warm start at 23.23 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

Hello User
Chennai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Chennai recorded 26.05 °C on January 24, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 23.23 °C and 26.94 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 63% with a wind speed of 63 km/h. The sky appears to be Clouds, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 06:35 AM and will set at 06:05 PM

Chennai AQI Today:

As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 89.0, which indicates Fine. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Saturday, January 25, 2025, Chennai is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 22.07 °C and a maximum of 26.56 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 61%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.

Today's weather brings a clouds sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

 

 

The AQI in Chennai today stands at 89.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

 

 

Weather prediction in Chennai for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

Chennai Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
January 25, 202526.05Scattered clouds
January 26, 202526.30Overcast clouds
January 27, 202526.47Scattered clouds
January 28, 202526.46Overcast clouds
January 29, 202526.59Overcast clouds
January 30, 202527.01Overcast clouds
January 31, 202527.84Light rain

 

Weather in other cities on January 24, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai25.32 °C Scattered clouds
Kolkata22.14 °C Scattered clouds
Chennai26.05 °C Scattered clouds
Bengaluru23.42 °C Few clouds
Hyderabad25.31 °C Sky is clear
Ahmedabad25.57 °C Sky is clear
Delhi18.05 °C Sky is clear

This is an AI-generated live blog/story and has not been edited by Livemint staff.

