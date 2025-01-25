Chennai Weather Forecast and AQI Today on January 25, 2025: Warm start at 23.08 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

Chennai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Chennai recorded 26.44 °C on January 25, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 23.08 °C and 26.67 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 61% with a wind speed of 61 km/h. The sky appears to be Clouds, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 06:35 AM and will set at 06:06 PM

Chennai AQI Today: As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 154.0, which indicates Moderate. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Sunday, January 26, 2025, Chennai is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 21.97 °C and a maximum of 26.6 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 61%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.

The AQI in Chennai today stands at 154.0, indicating the moderate quality of air in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.



Weather prediction in Chennai for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week. Today's weather brings a clouds sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

Chennai Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 26, 2025 26.44 Scattered clouds January 27, 2025 26.19 Overcast clouds January 28, 2025 26.21 Overcast clouds January 29, 2025 26.49 Overcast clouds January 30, 2025 26.90 Overcast clouds January 31, 2025 27.47 Light rain February 1, 2025 28.06 Light rain



City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 26.91 °C Overcast clouds Kolkata 22.54 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.44 °C Scattered clouds Bengaluru 26.19 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 25.99 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 26.09 °C Sky is clear Delhi 17.76 °C Sky is clear