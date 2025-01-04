Chennai Weather Forecast and AQI Today on January 4, 2025: Warm start at 22.73 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

Chennai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Chennai recorded 24.84 °C on January 4, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 22.73 °C and 26.12 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 70% with a wind speed of 70 km/h. The sky appears to be Clouds, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 06:32 AM and will set at 05:54 PM
Chennai AQI Today:As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 0.0, which indicates . Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.
Looking ahead to tomorrow, Sunday, January 5, 2025, Chennai is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 24.28 °C and a maximum of 26.78 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 55%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.
Today's weather brings a clouds sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.
Weather prediction in Chennai for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.
Chennai Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|January 5, 2025
|24.84
|Broken clouds
|January 6, 2025
|26.63
|Broken clouds
|January 7, 2025
|26.54
|Broken clouds
|January 8, 2025
|25.83
|Overcast clouds
|January 9, 2025
|25.97
|Broken clouds
|January 10, 2025
|27.18
|Scattered clouds
|January 11, 2025
|27.12
|Overcast clouds
Weather in other cities on January 4, 2025
|City
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|Mumbai
|25.86 °C
|Scattered clouds
|Kolkata
|19.06 °C
|Scattered clouds
|Chennai
|24.84 °C
|Broken clouds
|Bengaluru
|21.53 °C
|Few clouds
|Hyderabad
|24.52 °C
|Scattered clouds
|Ahmedabad
|25.32 °C
|Sky is clear
|Delhi
|20.05 °C
|Few clouds
