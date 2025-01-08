Hello User
Chennai Weather Forecast and AQI Today on January 8, 2025: Warm start at 22.54 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

Chennai Weather Forecast and AQI Today on January 8, 2025: Warm start at 22.54 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

Chennai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Chennai recorded 25.86 °C on January 8, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 22.54 °C and a maximum of 26.92 °C.

Chennai Weather Forecast and AQI Today on January 8, 2025: Warm start at 22.54 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

Chennai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Chennai recorded 25.86 °C on January 8, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 22.54 °C and 26.92 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 61% with a wind speed of 61 km/h. The sky appears to be Clear, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 06:33 AM and will set at 05:57 PM

Chennai AQI Today:

As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 159.0, which indicates Moderate. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Thursday, January 9, 2025, Chennai is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 23.69 °C and a maximum of 27.1 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 57%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.

Today's weather brings a clear sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

 

 

The AQI in Chennai today stands at 159.0, indicating the moderate quality of air in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

 

 

Weather prediction in Chennai for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

Chennai Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
January 9, 202525.86Sky is clear
January 10, 202526.85Broken clouds
January 11, 202525.96Overcast clouds
January 12, 202526.14Overcast clouds
January 13, 202526.81Moderate rain
January 14, 202526.04Light rain
January 15, 202527.63Moderate rain

 

Weather in other cities on January 8, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai25.38 °C Broken clouds
Kolkata20.83 °C Scattered clouds
Chennai25.86 °C Sky is clear
Bengaluru23.21 °C Sky is clear
Hyderabad23.47 °C Few clouds
Ahmedabad20.6 °C Sky is clear
Delhi16.15 °C Few clouds

This is an AI-generated live blog/story and has not been edited by Livemint staff.

