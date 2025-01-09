Chennai Weather Forecast and AQI Today on January 9, 2025: Warm start at 23.26 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

Chennai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Chennai recorded 26.29 °C on January 9, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 23.26 °C and a maximum of 26.78 °C.

Chennai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Chennai recorded 26.29 °C on January 9, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 23.26 °C and 26.78 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 58% with a wind speed of 58 km/h. The sky appears to be Clouds, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 06:33 AM and will set at 05:57 PM

Chennai AQI Today: As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 178.0, which indicates Moderate. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Friday, January 10, 2025, Chennai is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 24.53 °C and a maximum of 25.94 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 70%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD's forecast.

Today's weather brings a clouds sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions. The AQI in Chennai today stands at 178.0, indicating the moderate quality of air in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities. Weather prediction in Chennai for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

Chennai Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 10, 2025 26.29 Overcast clouds January 11, 2025 25.94 Overcast clouds January 12, 2025 26.36 Overcast clouds January 13, 2025 27.97 Light rain January 14, 2025 26.35 Moderate rain January 15, 2025 27.64 Light rain January 16, 2025 27.40 Light rain

Weather in other cities on January 9, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.55 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 20.31 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.29 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 22.95 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 24.47 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 23.94 °C Scattered clouds Delhi 19.29 °C Broken clouds