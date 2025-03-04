Chennai Weather Forecast and AQI Today on March 4, 2025: Warm start at 23.9 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

Chennai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Chennai recorded 28.63 °C on March 4, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 23.9 °C and a maximum of 29.84 °C.

Published4 Mar 2025, 07:02 AM IST
Chennai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Chennai recorded 28.63 °C on March 4, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 23.9 °C and 29.84 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 55% with a wind speed of 55 km/h. The sky appears to be Clouds, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 06:23 AM and will set at 06:18 PM

 

Chennai AQI Today:

As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 108.0, which indicates Moderate. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

 

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Wednesday, March 5, 2025, Chennai is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 23.19 °C and a maximum of 30.08 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 53%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.

 

Today's weather brings a clouds sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

The AQI in Chennai today stands at 108.0, indicating the moderate quality of air in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather prediction in Chennai for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

 

Advertisement

Chennai Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
March 5, 202528.63Broken clouds
March 6, 202529.95Overcast clouds
March 7, 202530.56Overcast clouds
March 8, 202530.79Scattered clouds
March 9, 202531.10Sky is clear
March 10, 202530.17Broken clouds
March 11, 202529.71Broken clouds

Weather in other cities on March 4, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai29.82 °C Scattered clouds
Kolkata29.91 °C Sky is clear
Chennai28.63 °C Broken clouds
Bengaluru31.25 °C Broken clouds
Hyderabad32.84 °C Broken clouds
Ahmedabad32.3 °C Few clouds
Delhi25.06 °C Scattered clouds
This is an AI-generated live blog/story and has not been edited by Livemint staff.

First Published:4 Mar 2025, 07:02 AM IST
