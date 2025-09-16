Chennai Weather: IMD issues orange alert for heavy rains in Tamil Nadu's capital city, Vellore, other districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Chennai and multiple districts across Tamil Nadu, warning of continued heavy rainfall over the next 48 hours.

Heavy Rains Drench Chennai in Early Hours Residents of Chennai woke up to torrential downpours early on Tuesday morning, with intense rainfall recorded between 2 am and 5 am. Key urban and suburban areas such as Central, Egmore, Kodambakkam, Vadapalani, Koyambedu, Aayiramvilakku, Nungambakkam, Choolaimedu and Guindy experienced heavy showers.

The continuous downpour has led to waterlogging in several low-lying neighbourhoods, with some streets submerged up to knee level. Commuters and early-morning walkers reported severe inconvenience as stagnant water disrupted movement.

According to officials, the downpour was triggered by a prevailing low-pressure system over South India and the south-eastern Bay of Bengal, which is expected to persist for the next two days.

IMD Forecasts Widespread Rainfall Across Tamil Nadu

The IMD has warned of moderate rainfall continuing through Tuesday, 16 September, across districts including Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Tirupattur, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Villupuram, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Theni, Tenkasi and Tirunelveli.

The Met Department has also issued orange and yellow alerts for several Tamil Nadu districts accordingly.

Additionally, light rainfall has been forecast for Kallakurichi, Erode, Salem and Kanyakumari districts.

An IMD spokesperson stated:

“Light to moderate rain accompanied by thunder and lightning is expected in many parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal today. Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated locations, particularly in Erode, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Tirupattur, Salem, Vellore and Tiruvannamalai districts.”

Chennai Weather: IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Warning for 17-18 September The weather office has extended its warning into 17 September, predicting widespread rainfall across several districts including Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Tirupattur, Vellore, Ranipet, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Villupuram, Tiruchirappalli, Theni, Dindigul, Erode, Nilgiris, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur and Nagapattinam.

Isolated heavy showers are expected in Mayiladuthurai, Pudukkottai, and the Union Territories of Puducherry and Karaikal.

For 18 September, light to moderate rain is likely to continue, with heavy rainfall forecast at isolated locations in Nilgiris, Erode, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Tirupattur, Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Kanchipuram and Chengalpattu districts.

Chennai Weather Outlook Chennai’s skies are expected to remain partly cloudy for the rest of Tuesday. The IMD has forecast light rainfall in a few areas, with the maximum temperature hovering around 36°C and the minimum temperature between 27°C and 28°C.