Chennai weather: IMD predicts rains, thunderstorm in parts of Tamil Nadu today, THESE areas on alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted rainfall, thunderstorm and lightening in some parts of Tamil Nadu on Friday, August 22.

The IMD issued an ‘orange’ alert, predicting moderate rainfall in Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and Cuddalore areas early Friday (from 4:30 am to 7:30 am).

In Chennai and its neighbourhood, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) predicted “moderate-intense thunderstorms". It also said “moderate thunderstorm” are likley at isolated places over the Cuddalore district.

Several other parts of Tamil Nadu — except Erode, Krishnagiri, Vellore, Karur, Thiruchilapalli, Ranipetta,, Namakkal, Perambalur — are expected to receive light to moderate rainfall.