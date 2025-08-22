Subscribe

Chennai weather: IMD predicts rains, thunderstorm in parts of Tamil Nadu today, THESE areas on alert

Chennai weather: The IMD issued an ‘orange’ alert, predicting moderate rainfall in Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and Cuddalore areas early Friday morning.

Written By Akriti Anand
Updated22 Aug 2025, 06:35 AM IST
A man takes cover under a plastic sheet as he walks along a street during rainfall in Chennai on August 3, 2025.
A man takes cover under a plastic sheet as he walks along a street during rainfall in Chennai on August 3, 2025.(AFP)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted rainfall, thunderstorm and lightening in some parts of Tamil Nadu on Friday, August 22. 

The IMD issued an ‘orange’ alert, predicting moderate rainfall in Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and Cuddalore areas early Friday (from 4:30 am to 7:30 am).

In Chennai and its neighbourhood, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) predicted “moderate-intense thunderstorms". It also said “moderate thunderstorm” are likley at isolated places over the Cuddalore district.

Several other parts of Tamil Nadu — except Erode, Krishnagiri, Vellore, Karur, Thiruchilapalli, Ranipetta,, Namakkal, Perambalur — are expected to receive light to moderate rainfall.

According to Chennai Regional meteorological centre, "4-5 cm rain [was] recorded at Nungambakkam GCC, Adyar GCC, Raja Annamalaipuram GCC, Vadapalani GCC so far since 5 am."

On Friday, the maximum temperature in parts of Tamil Nadu is likely to settle at around 35°C, and the minimum temperature may settle around 27-28°C.

Meanwhile, thunderstorm and lightning are likely to strike one or two places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area toll August 23.

 
