Chennai is preparing for potential impacts from a developing cyclonic system in the Bay of Bengal. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), an upper-air cyclonic circulation has formed near the Sumatra coast and South Andaman Sea. The Weather Channel reports that the system is expected to evolve into a low-pressure area by November 23 and may intensify further.

Chennai weather forecast Chennai is set to experience varying weather conditions over the week, ranging from light rain to moderate thunderstorms.

November 21 (Thursday): Partly cloudy skies, temperatures between 25°C and 30°C. No significant rainfall is expected.

November 22 (Friday): Similar conditions with temperatures ranging from 25°C to 31°C.

November 23 (Saturday): Partly cloudy skies with light rain expected. Temperatures will remain between 25°C and 31°C.

November 24 (Sunday): Moderate rain is likely in some areas under partly cloudy skies, with temperatures between 25°C and 31°C.

November 25 (Monday): Thunderstorms and light to moderate rain predicted, with temperatures ranging from 25°C to 31°C.

November 26 (Tuesday): Moderate rain with cloudy skies, temperatures between 24°C and 29°C.

November 27 (Wednesday): Cloudy skies with moderate rain, temperatures between 24°C and 29°C.

Cyclone forecast: Varying predictions Meteorological models suggest different outcomes for the system's intensity and impact:

IMD’s GFS Model forecasts that the system could intensify into a depression by November 24, strengthening into a deep depression or cyclonic storm by November 25. It is expected to weaken as it nears the Tamil Nadu coast around November 27.

NCEP GFS Model predicts that the system could become a severe cyclonic storm by November 25, maintaining its intensity until November 27 before weakening upon landfall.

ECMWF Model projects a less intense development, expecting the system to remain a depression when crossing the Tamil Nadu coast around November 26.

Rainfall and wind impact The developing cyclonic system is expected to bring significant weather changes to South India:

November 21–24: Light to moderate rain across the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, with heavy rainfall possible in the Nicobar region.

November 25–27: Southern Tamil Nadu could face heavy to very heavy rain. Thunderstorms and light to moderate rain are likely in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, and Mahe. Isolated heavy rainfall may occur in Rayalaseema and Coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Residents are advised to stay informed of weather updates and follow safety guidelines as the system develops. The potential for heavy rainfall and strong winds could disrupt daily life, particularly in southern Tamil Nadu and nearby regions.