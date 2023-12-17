Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Chennai Weather Live Updates: Heavy rainfall predicted in Tamil Nadu, Kerala; IMD issues orange alert

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 04:05 PM IST
Livemint

Chennai Weather Live Updates: After a stormy beginning with heavy rainfall in December, Tamil Nadu (and parts of Kerala) are set to receive another episode of heavy rainfall over next two days. According to IMD Chennai, parts of Tamil Nadu are likely to witness heavy rainfall in next two days

Chennai Weather Live Updates: IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Kerala for next two days. Stay tuned with Livemint for latest updates

Chennai Weather Live Updates: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu and Kerala during the next 2-3 days. As per IMD Chennai, heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at one or two places over Toothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Pudukkottai, and Sivaganga districts of Tamil Nadu while heavy rain is likely to occur at one or two places over Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Madurai, Mayiladuthurai, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar districts of Tamil Nadu and Karaikal area.

17 Dec 2023, 04:05 PM IST Chennai Weather Live Updates: Southern districts of Tamil Nadu witnessing heavy rainfall since morning

Chennai Weather Live Updates: Rainfall lashes several parts of Thoothukudi city. Including the city, other southern districts of the states like Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Kanyakumari and Ramanathapuram, have been witnessing heavy rains since the early morning hours of Sunday.

17 Dec 2023, 03:42 PM IST Chennai Weather Live Updates: Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala set to receive rainfall due to the formation of cyclonic storm

Chennai Weather Live Updates: The IMD has indicated the formation of a cyclonic circulation over the Equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal off the south Sri Lanka coast as the main reason behind heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry.

Due to this meteorological condition, light to moderate rain is likely at many places over South Tamil Nadu and at a few places over North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on Sunday.

17 Dec 2023, 03:28 PM IST Chennai Weather Live Updates: Isolated heavy rainfall in Southern Tamil Nadu on 17th and 18th December

Chennai Weather Live Updates: Areas located in South Tamil Nadu are likely to witness heavy rainfall on 17th and 18th December. The Indian Meteorological Department has issued an Orange alert for the region.

17 Dec 2023, 03:18 PM IST Chennai Weather Live Updates: IMD has issued orange alert in South Tamil Nadu

Chennai Weather Live Updates: The Indian Meteorological Department has issued heavy rainfall alert for the southern Tamil Nadu for December 17 and 18.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.