Chennai Weather Live Updates: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu and Kerala during the next 2-3 days. As per IMD Chennai, heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at one or two places over Toothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Pudukkottai, and Sivaganga districts of Tamil Nadu while heavy rain is likely to occur at one or two places over Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Madurai, Mayiladuthurai, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar districts of Tamil Nadu and Karaikal area.
Chennai Weather Live Updates: Rainfall lashes several parts of Thoothukudi city. Including the city, other southern districts of the states like Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Kanyakumari and Ramanathapuram, have been witnessing heavy rains since the early morning hours of Sunday.
Chennai Weather Live Updates: The IMD has indicated the formation of a cyclonic circulation over the Equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal off the south Sri Lanka coast as the main reason behind heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry.
Due to this meteorological condition, light to moderate rain is likely at many places over South Tamil Nadu and at a few places over North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on Sunday.
Chennai Weather Live Updates: Areas located in South Tamil Nadu are likely to witness heavy rainfall on 17th and 18th December. The Indian Meteorological Department has issued an Orange alert for the region.
Chennai Weather Live Updates: The Indian Meteorological Department has issued heavy rainfall alert for the southern Tamil Nadu for December 17 and 18.
