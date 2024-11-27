Chennai weather: Schools in Tamil Nadu’s coastal districts closed amid possibility of cyclonic storm | 10 updates

Chennai weather: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, on Tuesday said that the depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal has now intensified into a deep depression and that it is likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm on Wednesday.
Owing to this, Chennai city and suburbs have been experiencing widespread rains since Tuesday morning, prompting the authorities in several Tamil Nadu districts, including Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, and Tiruvarur, to declare holiday for schools and colleges today.
Puducherry, the neighbouring state, has also declared a holiday for all government and private schools on November 27. All government-aided schools and colleges in Puducherry and Karaikal will also be on holiday on Wednesday.
