The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for several Tamil Nadu districts today i.e. on 18 December. As per IMD Chennai, heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at one or two places over Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Tenkasi districts of Tamil Nadu while heavy rains have been predicted one or two places over Ramanathapuram, Sivagangai, Virudhunagar, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai and Theni. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Chennai Weather Live Updates Amid heavy rains, the Tamil Nadu government has declared a holiday for all schools, colleges, private institutions, banks and financial institutions in Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Kanyakumari and Tenkasi districts today. Heavy rain also lashed parts of Virudhunagar district. The District Collector of Virudhunagar has announced a holiday for schools on December 18.

While speaking to news agency ANI, State Disaster Management Minister KKSSR Ramachandran said, "Various precautionary measures have been taken by the Tamil Nadu government. As a precautionary measure, 250 State Disaster Response Forces and National Disaster Response Forces have been deployed at Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thootukudi and Tenkasi districts. 19 camps in Tirunelveli district, 4 camps in Kanyakumari district, 2 camps in Thoothukudi district and 1 camp in Tenkasi district have been set up to accommodate the people during calamities. CM has directed us to be on the spot and take necessary measures to ensure people's safety" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, flood-affected people in the Tirunelveli district moved to a shelter camp. A visual from the shelter home showed people lining up for ration.

Rainfall continued at night in the Thoothukudi district, and 40 lakes in the Kovilpatti area have reached their full capacity. Thoothukudi witnessed severe waterlogging due to heavy rainfall.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu: Heavy rains create flood-like situations in Tirunelveli| WATCH Due to this heavy rain, the rivers and lakes around Kovilpatti have reached their full capacity and the water is overflowing from the lakes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also, after the rainwater started flowing out of the river in the Koosalipatti and Inam Maniyachi areas, sandbags and JCB machines were used to stop the water.

"40 lakes in Kovilpatti Panchayat are full. Two lakes were damaged and we repaired them. We are continuously monitoring other lakes too. If there is a breach in the lake, we are ready to fix it immediately," said Rajesh, District Development Officer, Thoothukkudi district.

Palayamkottai in Tirunelveli received 260 mm of rainfall till 5:30 pm on Sunday. In Thoothkudi district, taluka Srivaikuntam received 525 mm of rainfall on Sunday and a extremely heavy rainfall in the area is predicted. Moreover, Tiruchender, Sathankulam, Kayathar, Ottapidram are also expected to get extremely heavy rainfall. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking of rainfall predictions for tomorrow, heavy rain is likely to occur at one or two places over the Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, and Ramanathapuram districts of Tamil Nadu. On December 19, thunderstorms and lightning are likely to occur at one or two places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, according to IMD predictions.

(With agency inputs)

