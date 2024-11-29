Chennai weather today: Cyclone Fengal to intensify soon, heavy rain likely in most parts of Tamil Nadu | 10 updates

With Cyclonic Storm 'Fengal' approaching the coastal districts of Tamil Nadu, a senior IMD official said that there was will be fairly widespread moderate rainfall in most of the parts of the state.

Livemint
Published29 Nov 2024, 06:35 AM IST
Chennai, Nov 28 (ANI): Men look at the high tides lashing at Marina beach as Tamil Nadu braces for Cyclone Fengal, in Chennai on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
Chennai, Nov 28 (ANI): Men look at the high tides lashing at Marina beach as Tamil Nadu braces for Cyclone Fengal, in Chennai on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

As Cyclone ‘Fengal’ approaches the coastal districts of Tamil Nadu, a senior India Meteorological Department official said that there will be fairly widespread moderate rainfall in most of the parts of the state.

Chennai Regional Meteorological Centre Director S Balachandran told ANI that the deep depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal now lies at about 310 km southeast of Nagapattinam and 410 km southeast of Puducherry and south-southeast of Chennai at about 480 km.

"It is likely to move north-northwestward and likely to cross between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram by the morning of the 30th morning. Under the influence of this system, rainfall is likely to occur in the next 2-3 days, fairly widespread moderate rainfall in most of the parts of Tamil Nadu," he said.

"As far as heavy rainfall is concerned, next 24 hours, one-two places in Delta districts, Chengalpattu and Viluppuram are going to experience it. Tomorrow, one-two places in Delta districts and Viluppuram, Cuddalore, Puducherry and Chengalpattu will receive extremely heavy rainfall," he added.

The IMD official also advised the fishermen not to venture into the sea up to November 31.

Meanwhile, the Indian Navy has activated a comprehensive disaster response plan as Cyclone Fengal intensifies in the Bay of Bengal.

The Eastern Naval Command, in coordination with Headquarters Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Naval Area (HQTN&P), has activated a robust disaster response mechanism to mitigate the cyclone's potential effects.

Focusing on Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) and Search and Rescue (SAR) operations, naval authorities are working closely with state and civil administrations to ensure rapid response capabilities.

Vehicles are being loaded with essential relief materials, including food, drinking water, and medicines, while specialized Flood Relief Teams (FRTs) are being positioned in vulnerable areas.

Cyclone Fengal, which is forecast to intensify within the next 48 hours, is expected to bring heavy rainfall, strong winds, and possible flooding to Tamil Nadu's coastal regions.

Authorities have urged residents in low-lying and coastal areas to remain vigilant and adhere to safety advisories. (ANI)

First Published:29 Nov 2024, 06:35 AM IST
