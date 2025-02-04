Heavy fog at Chennai airport early on Tuesday delayed flights. According to officials, between 6 and 7 a.m., certain international flights—including those from Dubai and Muscat—were rerouted to Tirupati and Hyderabad, two nearby airports, news agency PTI reported. A couple of domestic flights were also somewhat delayed.

The heavy fog impacted more than 25 flights and caused extensive disruption at Chennai Airport. NewsNine reported that six planes were rerouted to other destinations because pilots found it impossible to make safe landings due to the fog.

IndiGo issues travel advisory “If your flight is cancelled, you can explore alternate flight options or claim a refund here,” IndiGo posted on X.

"Low visibility and fog over Chennai may lead to some delays. We're keeping a close watch on the weather and doing our best to get you where you need to be, safely and smoothly.

Please stay updated on your flight status before heading to the airport. Be assured that our teams are here to assist you at every step and ensure support.

Here's hoping dearer skies help us serve you better soon. Thank you for your patience and understanding during this challenging time," IndiGo posted on X.

As per the NewsNine report, the fog also affected train services. Reduced visibility made it challenging for train drivers to operate safely.