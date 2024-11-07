Chennai weather today: Heavy rain expected on Thursday, IMD issues yellow alert in Tamil Nadu districts

Chennai and several Tamil Nadu districts are set for heavy rainfall on November 7, with the IMD issuing a yellow alert. Rainfall of 6 to 12 cm is anticipated within 24 hours due to a cyclonic circulation over the south Bay of Bengal.

Livemint
Updated7 Nov 2024, 09:01 AM IST
Chennai rains: An LPG cylinder delivery man wading through sudden rainfall in Tamil Nadu's capital
Chennai rains: An LPG cylinder delivery man wading through sudden rainfall in Tamil Nadu’s capital(PTI)

Chennai Rains today: Several districts in Tamil Nadu, including the capital, Chennai, are expected to receive heavy rainfall on Thursday, November 7. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpet, and eight other districts.

Some places are expected to experience heavy rainfall of 6 cm to 12 cm in 24 hours. The harsh weather is the result of cyclonic circulation, a large-scale circulation of winds, over central parts of the south Bay of Bengal.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rainfall warning for the period of November 2 to 8, with multiple states including Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka.

Chennai rains: IMD issues yellow alert

The weather forecasting agency has kept Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands on yellow alert.

Rainfall was recorded at many places over Andaman & Nicobar Islands and at isolated places over Assam & Meghalaya, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, etc on Wednesday, according to the latest IMD weather bulletin. A yellow alert has been issued for Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Viluppuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, etc, for Thursday.

Also Read | Crop Watch: Low prices, weather headline producers’ concerns for 2025 -Braun

Chennai weather today

Several parts of Chennai and other districts of Tamil Nadu are likely to witness light to moderate rain on Thursday, according to latest weather bulletin shared by Chennai's Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC).

“Light to moderate rain at a few places with thunderstorms and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places over Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area,” said Chennai RMC in its bulletin on Thursday.

Also Read | How much air pollution has increased post Diwali celebration? Check data

Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over the Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Viluppuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Pudukkottai, and Ramanathapuram districts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikalarea.

Also Read | Chennai, Bengaluru have most internship offers under PM scheme

Apart from heavy rainfall warning, the IMD has predicted gradual decline in temperature in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka districts over the days.

"Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over Tamil Nadu and Kerala and Mahe on November 1 and slight decrease thereafter. Gradual fall in minimum and maximum temperature over North and East India by 2-3 during November 3-7," ANI quoted the IMD warning.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:7 Nov 2024, 09:01 AM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaChennai weather today: Heavy rain expected on Thursday, IMD issues yellow alert in Tamil Nadu districts

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    155.95
    10:12 AM | 7 NOV 2024
    2.35 (1.53%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    298.90
    10:12 AM | 7 NOV 2024
    -2.95 (-0.98%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    144.20
    10:12 AM | 7 NOV 2024
    -0.45 (-0.31%)

    GAIL India share price

    214.90
    10:12 AM | 7 NOV 2024
    6 (2.87%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Apollo Hospitals Enterprise share price

    7,422.05
    10:01 AM | 7 NOV 2024
    452.2 (6.49%)

    Karur Vysya Bank share price

    234.05
    10:01 AM | 7 NOV 2024
    7.9 (3.49%)

    Federal Bank share price

    205.80
    10:01 AM | 7 NOV 2024
    1 (0.49%)

    Coforge share price

    7,837.60
    10:01 AM | 7 NOV 2024
    1.5 (0.02%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Adani Energy Solutions share price

    979.85
    10:01 AM | 7 NOV 2024
    -95.45 (-8.88%)

    Hindalco Industries share price

    659.00
    10:01 AM | 7 NOV 2024
    -49.25 (-6.95%)

    Blue Star share price

    1,768.20
    10:01 AM | 7 NOV 2024
    -110.55 (-5.88%)

    Glenmark Pharmaceuticals share price

    1,683.60
    10:01 AM | 7 NOV 2024
    -85.35 (-4.82%)
    More from Top Losers

    KEC International share price

    1,057.20
    10:01 AM | 7 NOV 2024
    81.7 (8.38%)

    Apollo Hospitals Enterprise share price

    7,422.05
    10:01 AM | 7 NOV 2024
    452.2 (6.49%)

    PB Fintech share price

    1,747.95
    10:01 AM | 7 NOV 2024
    83.15 (4.99%)

    Great Eastern Shipping Company share price

    1,319.90
    10:01 AM | 7 NOV 2024
    62.25 (4.95%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,365.000.00
      Chennai
      80,371.000.00
      Delhi
      80,523.000.00
      Kolkata
      80,375.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.