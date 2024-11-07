Chennai and several Tamil Nadu districts are set for heavy rainfall on November 7, with the IMD issuing a yellow alert. Rainfall of 6 to 12 cm is anticipated within 24 hours due to a cyclonic circulation over the south Bay of Bengal.

Chennai Rains today: Several districts in Tamil Nadu, including the capital, Chennai, are expected to receive heavy rainfall on Thursday, November 7. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpet, and eight other districts.

Some places are expected to experience heavy rainfall of 6 cm to 12 cm in 24 hours. The harsh weather is the result of cyclonic circulation, a large-scale circulation of winds, over central parts of the south Bay of Bengal.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rainfall warning for the period of November 2 to 8, with multiple states including Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka.

Chennai rains: IMD issues yellow alert The weather forecasting agency has kept Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands on yellow alert.

Rainfall was recorded at many places over Andaman & Nicobar Islands and at isolated places over Assam & Meghalaya, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, etc on Wednesday, according to the latest IMD weather bulletin. A yellow alert has been issued for Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Viluppuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, etc, for Thursday.

Chennai weather today Several parts of Chennai and other districts of Tamil Nadu are likely to witness light to moderate rain on Thursday, according to latest weather bulletin shared by Chennai's Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC).

“Light to moderate rain at a few places with thunderstorms and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places over Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area," said Chennai RMC in its bulletin on Thursday.

Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over the Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Viluppuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Pudukkottai, and Ramanathapuram districts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikalarea.

Apart from heavy rainfall warning, the IMD has predicted gradual decline in temperature in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka districts over the days.