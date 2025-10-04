Chennai weather today: IMD forecast shows rain; when will southwest monsoon retreat?

With just days to go before the northeast monsoon sets in, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rain for Chennai and nearby districts on Saturday. According to the weather agency, the city and its suburbs may witness “one or two spells of moderate rainfall, which may be heavy at times, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning” today. The sky is expected to stay generally cloudy, with temperatures around 31–32°C during the day and 23–24°C at night.

Advertisement

Neighbouring districts such as Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpet, along with 10 other districts, are also expected to receive heavy rain. Meteorologists attribute this to convection caused by wind convergence.

How has the city’s weather changed? On Friday, Chennai recorded slightly lower day temperatures, with Nungambakkam at 32.4°C and Meenambakkam at 32.6°C—around one degree below normal. This followed widespread showers on Thursday night, when the observatories registered 2cm and 3cm of rainfall respectively.

When will the southwest monsoon withdraw? Current forecasts indicate a delayed withdrawal of the southwest monsoon from peninsular India due to active weather systems over the Bay of Bengal. Meteorologists say the monsoon may linger over Chennai until early or mid-October.

Advertisement

Along the coast, the northeast monsoon is expected to take over soon after, bringing rainfall of a different nature. Experts warn that any respite from wet weather may be short-lived—or may not arrive at all.

Rain Likely in Chennai Today, Says IMD.

What does this mean for the city? The change between monsoons will be gradual, with shifts in wind direction, humidity and pressure barely noticeable. Authorities have been advised to remain alert, as heavy rain is still possible even during the transition.

Advertisement

What is the weather forecast for next week? From 2 to 8 October, Chennai is likely to see a mix of cloudy skies and rainfall. Daytime temperatures will hover between 32°C and 33°C, with nights at 26–27°C.

2 October: Generally cloudy with light rain.

3–6 October: Partly cloudy with moderate rain or thunderstorms.

7–8 October: Partly cloudy mornings, turning cloudy by evening with rain or thundershowers, sometimes accompanied by squalls.

Also read | Coffee Rises to Two-Week High as Dry Weather Lingers in Brazil

No severe weather warnings have been issued, but residents are advised to remain prepared for intermittent showers and shifting wind conditions through the week.