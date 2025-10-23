Weather live updates: Depression over Arabian Sea; MD predicts heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Andhra, Karnataka

Weather live updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an official release on Thursday stating that an upper-air cyclonic circulation is currently observed over the south Andaman Sea and its neighbouring regions, extending up to the middle levels of the troposphere over the southeast Bay of Bengal.

Under its influence, a low-pressure area is expected to form over the southeast and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal on 24th October 2025.

As a result, widespread rainfall activity is expected over several parts of southern India.

Tamil Nadu weather today:

Heavy rainfall is likely over Tamil Nadu on 23rd–24th and again from 26th–28th October; over Lakshadweep on 23rd; over Kerala and Mahe between 27th–29th; and over North Interior Karnataka from 23rd–25th October.

Telangana weather:

Telangana is expected to experience heavy rainfall from 23rd to 25th October, and again on 29 October. Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Rayalaseema are likely to receive heavy rain between 24th and 26th October, and again on 29 October.

Karnataka:

South Interior Karnataka may see heavy rainfall on 24 October, and Coastal Karnataka on 25th and 26th October.

Additionally, isolated very heavy rainfall is likely over South Interior Karnataka on 23 October; over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Rayalaseema on 23rd, 27th, and 28th October; and over Kerala, Mahe, and Coastal Karnataka on 23rd and 24th October.

Cyclone warning

There is a possibility of a cyclone developing over the South Bay of Bengal. The weather agency said it is likely to move west-northwestwards and is expected to concentrate into a depression over the southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal, off the coasts of north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, and south Andhra Pradesh, by this afternoon.

West India:

Light to moderate rain/thunderstorm at many places with isolated heavy rainfall over Konkan & Goa and Madhya Maharashtra on 23rd & 24th; Gujarat Region and Saurashtra & Kutch on 25th & 26th October, said IMD.

Thunderstorm with lightning is likely over Konkan & Goa, Marathawada and Madhya Maharashtra during the next 5 days and over Gujarat Region during 25th & 26th and Saurashtra & Kutch during 24th -26th October.

