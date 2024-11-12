Chennai rain news: School holiday today in Tamil Nadu districts amid heavy rainfall forecast

Chennai weather today: All schools will remain shut in Chennai amid IMD forecast of heavy rainfall on Tuesday.
The India Meteorological Department has issued heavy rainfall alert for multiple Tamil Nadu districts including Chennai, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, etc.
(More to come)
