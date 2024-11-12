Chennai weather today: Tamil Nadu districts to receive heavy rainfall this week, IMD alert in Tiruvallur, Thanjavur, etc

Many districts in Tamil Nadu are set to receive heavy rainfall this week under the influence of a weather system active over the Bay of Bengal. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and other Tamil Nadu districts.
According to IMD, Tamil Nadu, along with neighbouring Puducherry, is set to embrace severe downpours ranging from 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm between November 11 and 15.
(More to come)
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess