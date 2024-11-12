Chennai weather today: Tamil Nadu districts to receive heavy rainfall this week, IMD alert in Tiruvallur, Thanjavur, etc

Chennai weather today: Tamil Nadu districts to recieve heavy rainfall this week, IMD alert in Tiruvallur, Thanjavur, etc

Published12 Nov 2024, 06:33 AM IST
IMD has issued heavy rainfall alert for several districts in Tamil Nadu.
IMD has issued heavy rainfall alert for several districts in Tamil Nadu.(AFP)

Many districts in Tamil Nadu are set to receive heavy rainfall this week under the influence of a weather system active over the Bay of Bengal. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and other Tamil Nadu districts. 

According to IMD, Tamil Nadu, along with neighbouring Puducherry, is set to embrace severe downpours ranging from 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm between November 11 and 15.

(More to come)

First Published:12 Nov 2024, 06:33 AM IST
