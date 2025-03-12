The Chennai Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for heavy rain in eight districts of Tamil Nadu. Tenkasi, Kanyakumari, Thoothukudi, Nellai, Pudukkottai, Nagapattinam, Ramanathapuram, and Thiruvarur districts will face heavy rainfall for the next four days.

The Chennai Met said that an orange alert has been issued as there is a possibility of rain ranging from 12 to 20 centimeters in some of these districts.

The districts of Thoothukudi, in particular, have been cautioned due to the risks associated with rising water levels.

Public safety measures Authorities have issued specific advisories for public safety, urging residents living along the banks of the Thamirabarani River – from Kaliavur to Punnakayaal – as well as those in the Koramballam river and anicut areas to avoid going near the water, including swimming or visiting the riverbanks.

Residents in low-lying areas where rainwater may accumulate are also urged to stay safe. Additionally, no fishermen have been advised to venture into the sea, considering the adverse weather conditions.

District Collector Ilam Bhagwat has instructed officials at all levels to closely monitor water bodies, including the Marudhur anicut, Srivaikundam anicut, Koramballam anicut, Upparu Odai, and Uppathu Odai, ensuring that prompt action is taken if necessary.

Cyclone prediction The Chennai Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Monday predicted that an upper air cyclonic circulation lies over the Equatorial Indian Ocean and the adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal, about 1.5 km above mean sea level.

The forecast indicates light to moderate rainfall at many places across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikkal, with heavy rainfall expected in isolated areas of Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, and Thoothukudi.