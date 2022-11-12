Chennai weather update: Schools, colleges closed till Nov 13 amid heavy rains

With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu on Saturday, at least 26 districts of the state have declared holiday for schools, and colleges on November 12, according to the news agency ANI.
Schools and colleges will remain closed in many parts of the state including Chennai on November 13 while in six other districts including Dharmapuri and Sivaganga schools were shut.
Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur across the state today, as per ANI reports.
Widespread heavy rains had lashed several parts of Tamil Nadu had led to a well-marked low-pressure area lying over the Bay of Bengal. In several areas of the State, intermittent showers that started on Thursday night intensified, causing waterlogging and disruption in vehicular traffic, particularly on the stretch between Avadi and Poonamallee.
Many areas in Tamil Nadu including Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Kancheepuram, Chennai and Tiruvallur witnessed 7 and 11 cm of rainfall while regions received moderate rainfalls, new agency PTI reported.
Taking to Twitter, the weather office on Thursday while informing about the rainfall situation in the state wrote, “Under the influence of a Well Marked Low Pressure Area over southwest Bay of Bengal off Tamil Nadu Puducherry coasts Tamil Nadu Rainfall Data (in mm) is reported from 0830-1730 hrs IST of 11.11.2022."
"The Low-Pressure area over Southwest Bay of Bengal off Sri Lanka coast with associated cyclonic circulation extending up to mid-tropospheric levels persists. It is likely to become more marked during the next 24 hours," the IMD had earlier tweeted.
"Thereafter, it would move west-north-westwards across Tamil Nadu-Puducherry and Kerala during November 12 and 13," it added.
Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also took stock of the situation on Friday and share the information on his official Twitter handle.
“It is the government and local government employees who are devoting themselves to the great task of protecting people during disasters like rains and floods! There is no water in Chennai; If the public is congratulating the government that it is being evicted immediately even if it stagnates," he wrote.
Almost all parts of Chennai, the neighbouring districts of Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpet, coastal regions falling under Villupuram, Cuddalore, the Cauvery Delta zone regions including Thanjavur district and southern Ramanathapuram as well experienced rainfall.
(With inputs from agencies)
