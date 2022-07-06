Woman dumps worth 15 lakh gold in ATM's dustbin; Here's why

Woman dumps worth ₹15 lakh gold in ATM's dustbin; Here's why2 min read . 02:09 PM IST
- A woman in Chennai dumped 43 sovereigns of gold ornaments worth ₹15 lakh in a dustbin of an ATM kiosk
A woman in Chennai dumped 43 sovereigns of gold ornaments worth ₹15 lakh in a dustbin of an ATM kiosk. According to a report by the Times of India, the woman was mentally unwell and was suffering from somnambulism, and sleepwalking disorder.
The daily said the police received information from a security guard who works at the ATM kiosk about the jewellery.
The security guard noticed a leather bag inside the dustbin, opened it, and found gold jewellery stuffed inside. Soon, the security guard met the bank manager of the ATM and they filed a complaint at Kundrathur police station.
The police began to probe and in the CCTV footage found a woman leaving the kiosk after dumping the bag in the ATM's dustbin.
The police had also received a complaint from a couple that their 35-year-old daughter was missing from the house since 4 am on Monday. The couple informed the police that she returned at 7 am. The police showed the camera to the couple who confirmed that it was their daughter who was seen dumping ₹15 lakh worth of jewellery in an ATM's dustbin.
The couple informed the police that their daughter had been in depression for the past few months and has the habit of sleepwalking.
The police safely handed over the jewellery to the couple and thanked the security guard and the bank manager for their honest gesture.
In a separate incident related to an ATM kiosk, an alert pet dog foiled a robbery in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district.
A gang of robbers reached the Axis Bank ATM, located on the ground floor of a house on GT Road in Chaithi village in Chouparan police station, with gas cutters, LPG cylinders, and hammers to rob it in the dead of the night, they said.
The house, where the ATM is located, is owned by Sudhir Barnwal. The robbers almost finished cutting open the machine, when Barnwal's pet dog Samba began barking, alerting his owner and the neighbours, police said.
As people woke up, the robbers left the damaged machine behind and fled, they said.
A case has been filed and an investigation started into the incident, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Nazir Akhtar said.
The ATM had ₹27 lakh in it, he said.
