Chennai World Cinema Festival 2024: From date, time to venue – all you need to know

Chennai World Cinema Festival 2024 will showcase 146 films from 51 countries. The event, organized by Chennai World Cinema Trust, includes free screenings at various venues and participation from 20 film artists. Check date, time, venue and other details here.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published3 Oct 2024, 03:00 PM IST
Chennai World Cinema Festival 2024: The festival opens with the Venezuelan film ‘The Inner Glow.’
Chennai World Cinema Festival 2024: The festival opens with the Venezuelan film ‘The Inner Glow.’

Chennai World Cinema Festival 2024: The upcoming Cinema festival will screen as many as 146 short films and feature films from 51 countries. The event, organised by Chennai World Cinema Trust and endorsed by the Ministry of Tourism, will kick off with an inaugural ceremony on Friday morning.

Chennai World Cinema Trust said in a press release that the films to be screened were shortlisted from among 3,321 short and feature films from 112 countries. The inaugural ceremony will likely be graced by the Ambassador of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Capaya Rodriguez Gonzalez, and Venezuelan films will likely be screened under the ‘Country Focus’ section.

The event, organised with the collaboration of State and central governments, will feature several eminent personalities from the film industry and other fields.

Venue

The festival will be held at Tamil Nadu Government MGR Film and Television Institute.

Date

The seven-day Chennai World Cinema Festival will be held in Tamil Nadu's capital from October 4 to 10.

According to the press release, about 20 film artists are likely to participate in the festival. These artists, from Iran, Venezuela, and Bangladesh, among others, will be the show's highlight. Notably, there are no entry charges.

Time - 10:00 AM to 9:00 PM

How to reach?

  • The nearest airport to the venue is Chennai International Airport, which is 13 kilometres away.
  • The nearest railway station to the venue is Kodambakkam, 4 kilometres away.

Films to be screened

A Venezuelan film titled ‘The Inner Glow’ will be screened as the inaugural film. In addition to this, film artiste Gayathri Shankar’s Tamil short film Pizhai will be screened. Cinema enthusiasts can watch movie screenings free of cost at Prasad Preview Theatre, Saligramam, Periyar Thidal, and Vepery.

These films will also be screened for students at various educational institutions. Loyola College, Ethiraj College, Apollo Arts and Science College, Tamil Nadu Government MGR Film and Television Institute, and Bharat Institute of Higher Education and Research are the institutions where these films will be screened.

First Published:3 Oct 2024, 03:00 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaChennai World Cinema Festival 2024: From date, time to venue – all you need to know

