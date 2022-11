Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the inaugural special service of Mysuru – Dr MGR Chennai Central Vande Bharat Express from KSR Bengaluru, a first for the south India around 11 am today.

The regular operation of Train Nos.20607/20608 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Mysuru – Dr MGR Chennai Central Vande Bharat Express trains will commence o­n and from 12 November from both the destinations, namely, Dr MGR Chennai Central and Mysuru. The service of Train Nos.20607/20608 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Mysuru – Dr MGR Chennai Central Vande Bharat Express trains will be operated six days a week (except Wednesdays) from both the ends. The stoppages for Mysuru – Dr MGR Chennai Central Vande Bharat Express will be provided at KatpadiJn and KSR Bengaluru for both the services. Mysuru – Dr MGR Chennai Central Vande Bharat Express will comprise of 14 Chair Cars and 2 Executive Chair Cars ( Total 16 Coaches).

Fare of Mysuru – Dr MGR Chennai Central Vande Bharat Express:

The fare of travelling in AC Chair Car will be ₹1200 from Chennai to Mysuru while it will be ₹2295 if the passenger book ticket in Executive Chiar car from Chennai to Mysuru.

In the return direction the cost of Travelling from Mysuru to Chennai will be ₹1365 in Chair Car and ₹2485 in Executive Chair Car. The Mysuru – Dr MGR Chennai Central Vande Bharat Express will take 6 hours 25 minutes to cover the distance from Mysuru to Chennai and 6 hours 30 minutes to cover the distance from Chennai to Mysuru.

No concession and child fare shall be admissible in the above Vande Bharat Express trains. O­nly full fare adult tickets shall be issued. Other terms and conditions for booking, cancellation, refund, etc. shall be as per Shatabdi trains

Stoppages of Mysuru – Dr MGR Chennai Central Vande Bharat Express:

Train No.20607 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Mysuru Vande Bharat Express (Except Wednesdays) ↓ Stations ↑ Train No.20608 Mysuru – Dr MGR Chennai Central Vande Bharat Express (Except Wednesdays) 05.50 (d) Dr MGR Chennai Central (a) 19.30 07.21/07.25 (a/d) KatpadiJn (a/d) 17.36/17.40 10.20/10.25 (a/d) KSR Bengaluru (a/d) 14.55/15.00 12.20 (a) Mysuru Jn (d) 13.05

The inaugural special train will stop at almost all enroute stations for the benefit of everyone living in the town/city to see the Vande Bharat Train manufactured in ICF, Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The premium train service symbolizes the future of rail travel in the country with its state-of-the-art facilities, advanced safety technology, thus redefining travel experience.