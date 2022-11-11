The regular operation of Train Nos.20607/20608 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Mysuru – Dr MGR Chennai Central Vande Bharat Express trains will commence o­n and from 12 November from both the destinations, namely, Dr MGR Chennai Central and Mysuru. The service of Train Nos.20607/20608 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Mysuru – Dr MGR Chennai Central Vande Bharat Express trains will be operated six days a week (except Wednesdays) from both the ends. The stoppages for Mysuru – Dr MGR Chennai Central Vande Bharat Express will be provided at KatpadiJn and KSR Bengaluru for both the services. Mysuru – Dr MGR Chennai Central Vande Bharat Express will comprise of 14 Chair Cars and 2 Executive Chair Cars ( Total 16 Coaches).