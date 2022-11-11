Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the inaugural special service of Mysuru – Dr MGR Chennai Central Vande Bharat Express from KSR Bengaluru, a first for the south India around 11 am today.
The regular operation of Train Nos.20607/20608 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Mysuru – Dr MGR Chennai Central Vande Bharat Express trains will commence on and from 12 November from both the destinations, namely, Dr MGR Chennai Central and Mysuru. The service of Train Nos.20607/20608 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Mysuru – Dr MGR Chennai Central Vande Bharat Express trains will be operated six days a week (except Wednesdays) from both the ends. The stoppages for Mysuru – Dr MGR Chennai Central Vande Bharat Express will be provided at KatpadiJn and KSR Bengaluru for both the services. Mysuru – Dr MGR Chennai Central Vande Bharat Express will comprise of 14 Chair Cars and 2 Executive Chair Cars ( Total 16 Coaches).
Fare of Mysuru – Dr MGR Chennai Central Vande Bharat Express:
The fare of travelling in AC Chair Car will be ₹1200 from Chennai to Mysuru while it will be ₹2295 if the passenger book ticket in Executive Chiar car from Chennai to Mysuru.
In the return direction the cost of Travelling from Mysuru to Chennai will be ₹1365 in Chair Car and ₹2485 in Executive Chair Car. The Mysuru – Dr MGR Chennai Central Vande Bharat Express will take 6 hours 25 minutes to cover the distance from Mysuru to Chennai and 6 hours 30 minutes to cover the distance from Chennai to Mysuru.
No concession and child fare shall be admissible in the above Vande Bharat Express trains. Only full fare adult tickets shall be issued. Other terms and conditions for booking, cancellation, refund, etc. shall be as per Shatabdi trains
Stoppages of Mysuru – Dr MGR Chennai Central Vande Bharat Express:
|Train No.20607 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Mysuru Vande Bharat Express (Except Wednesdays)
|↓
|Stations
|↑
|Train No.20608 Mysuru – Dr MGR Chennai Central Vande Bharat Express (Except Wednesdays)
|05.50
|(d)
|Dr MGR Chennai Central
|(a)
|19.30
|07.21/07.25
|(a/d)
|KatpadiJn
|(a/d)
|17.36/17.40
|10.20/10.25
|(a/d)
|KSR Bengaluru
|(a/d)
|14.55/15.00
|12.20
|(a)
|Mysuru Jn
|(d)
|13.05
The inaugural special train will stop at almost all enroute stations for the benefit of everyone living in the town/city to see the Vande Bharat Train manufactured in ICF, Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The premium train service symbolizes the future of rail travel in the country with its state-of-the-art facilities, advanced safety technology, thus redefining travel experience.
