Indian Railways' thirteenth Vande Bharat Express will be flagged off today by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the train will operate from Chennai to Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu. This is the second Vande Bharat Express train that will be operating from Chennai after the Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express. Southern Railway has planned to operate the high-speed Vande Bharat express train between the two cities on all days except Wednesdays.

The train would ply at a speed of 130 kmph reaching the destination on both sides in about 5.50 hours thereby saving 1.20 hours journey time compared to express trains, Southern Railway said.

Fare of Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express:

The fare of Vande Bharat Express( Train No- 20643) between Chennai to Coimbatore will be ₹ 1365 which includes ₹308 as catering charges which is optional and ₹ 2485 in the Executive Class between both the stations and also includes ₹369 as catering charges. Meanwhile, the fare on Train No- 20644 Vande Bharat Express will be ₹ 1215 in Chair Car and includes ₹157 as catering charges and ₹2310 in Executive Cass which will also include ₹190 as catering charge.

Timings of Coimbatore-Chennai Vande Bharat Express:

20644 MAS VANDE BHARAT Express S.N. Station Code Station Name Route Number Arrival Time Departure Time Halt Time(In minutes) Distance Day 1 CBE COIMBATORE JN 1 -- 06:00 -- 0 1 2 TUP TIRUPPUR 1 06:35 06:37 02:00 51 1 3 ED ERODE JN 1 07:12 07:15 03:00 101 1 4 SA SALEM JN 1 07:58 08:00 02:00 164 1 5 MAS MGR CHENNAI CTL 1 11:50 -- -- 497 1

The new Chennai – Coimbatore – Chennai Vande Bharat will run at 130 kmph in Chennai – Jolarpettai section. This will greatly benefit passengers as the new Vande Bharat service will take o­nly 5 hours 50 minutes to reach the destination from both ends saving o­ne hour 20 minutes of journey time. Other trains plying in the section including Chennai – Bangalore Shatabdi will also witness considerable reduction in journey time from June o­nwards.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday flagged off the Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express train here. PM Modi, who arrived in the city, flagged off the service from Secunderabad Railway station.

He boarded the stationary train at the railway station and interacted with school children. The train will reduce the travel time between Secunderabad in Telangana and Tirupati in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, by almost three and half hours and will be particularly beneficial for pilgrims.