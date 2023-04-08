Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express: Fare, timings, stoppages, other details2 min read . Updated: 08 Apr 2023, 02:07 PM IST
- The fare of Vande Bharat Express( Train No- 20643) between Chennai to Coimbatore will be ₹ 1365 which includes ₹308 as catering charges which is optional and ₹ 2485 in the Executive Class between both the stations and also includes ₹369 as catering charges
Indian Railways' thirteenth Vande Bharat Express will be flagged off today by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the train will operate from Chennai to Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu. This is the second Vande Bharat Express train that will be operating from Chennai after the Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express. Southern Railway has planned to operate the high-speed Vande Bharat express train between the two cities on all days except Wednesdays.
