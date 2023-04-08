Fare of Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express:

The fare of Vande Bharat Express( Train No- 20643) between Chennai to Coimbatore will be ₹ 1365 which includes ₹308 as catering charges which is optional and ₹ 2485 in the Executive Class between both the stations and also includes ₹369 as catering charges. Meanwhile, the fare on Train No- 20644 Vande Bharat Express will be ₹ 1215 in Chair Car and includes ₹157 as catering charges and ₹2310 in Executive Cass which will also include ₹190 as catering charge.