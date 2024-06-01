Hello User
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
Business News/ News / India/  Bomb threat prompts emergency landing of Chennai-Mumbai Indigo flight; investigation underway

Bomb threat prompts emergency landing of Chennai-Mumbai Indigo flight; investigation underway

Livemint

Indigo flight 6E 5314 made an emergency landing at Mumbai airport due to a bomb threat. All passengers safely disembarked as the aircraft undergoes security checks.

An Indigo flight made an emergency landing in Mumbai airport after receiving a bomb threat during its journey from Chennai to Mumbai. (Representative Image)

Indigo flight 6E 5314, traveling from Chennai to Mumbai, made an emergency landing at Mumbai airport following a bomb threat on Saturday.

In an official statement, Indigo said, “IndiGo flight 6E 5314 operating from Chennai to Mumbai had received a bomb threat. Upon landing in Mumbai, the crew followed protocol and the aircraft was taken to an isolation bay as per security agency guidelines. All passengers have safely disembarked the aircraft. The aircraft is currently undergoing inspection. Post completion of all security checks, the aircraft will be positioned back in the terminal area."

“The aircraft is currently undergoing inspection. Post completion of all security checks, the aircraft will be positioned back in the terminal area," Indigo further added.

(This is a developing story)

