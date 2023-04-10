Good news for residents of Chennai and Bengaluru as several city transportation departments have been working diligently to provide a hassle-free transportation system.

As per media reports, one of the developments is the construction of a state-of-the-art, Wi-Fi-enabled bus terminal in Kuthambakkam, Chennai, which is set to open in August this year.

This terminal is expected to enhance the commuting experience for the public and represents a significant step towards modernizing transportation infrastructure in the region.

The Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (Cumta) has recommended that the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) extend its services to the upcoming high-tech bus terminal in Kuthambakkam, which is currently 70% complete.

This move is expected to improve accessibility for citizens in the area, particularly for those travelling to and from Bengaluru, as the proposed metro station in Poonamalee is only a few kilometres away.

As per the CMRL service should be extended to the upcoming high-tech bus terminal in Kuthambakkam. The officials have indicated that they will be sending an official letter to the relevant authorities regarding this matter.

The Kuthambakkam bus terminal, located in Thirumazhisai, is expected to commence operations in August of this year. Spanning 25 acres, this high-tech terminal will comprise 70 government bus bays and 30 private service bays. These buses will provide transportation services to several western cities, including Krishnagiri and Bangalore.

The Kuthambakkam bus terminal, a 340 crore rupee project, boasts an impressive range of facilities and amenities for the public. These include a comprehensive CCTV network, food courts, internet connectivity, multi-level parking facilities for over 1,680 two-wheelers and 235 four-wheelers, drinking water facilities, passenger lifts, and escalators.