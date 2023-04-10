Chennai's high-tech bus terminal set to benefit Bengaluru travellers1 min read . Updated: 10 Apr 2023, 06:05 AM IST
- This terminal is expected to enhance the commuting experience for the public and represents a significant step towards modernizing transportation infrastructure in the region.
Good news for residents of Chennai and Bengaluru as several city transportation departments have been working diligently to provide a hassle-free transportation system.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×