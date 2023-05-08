Chennai's T Nagar Skywalk, Villivakkam flyover likely to open this week to ease traffic movement: Report1 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 07:01 AM IST
The T Nagar Skywalk bridge connects Mambalam Railway Station to the Bus Stand near Madley junction and will help in hassle free commuters movement
In a big relief to commuters, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) is likely to open Skywalk in T Nagar and Villivakkam flyover in the city soon. The exact date of the inauguration have not been issued by the civic authorities but report by Times Now state that it is likely to be opened this week as construction of both the bridges is completed and just some final preparation is underway.
