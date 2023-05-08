In a big relief to commuters, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) is likely to open Skywalk in T Nagar and Villivakkam flyover in the city soon. The exact date of the inauguration have not been issued by the civic authorities but report by Times Now state that it is likely to be opened this week as construction of both the bridges is completed and just some final preparation is underway.

