Chennai's T Nagar Skywalk, Villivakkam flyover likely to open this week to ease traffic movement: Report

1 min read . 07:01 AM IST Livemint
The opening of these two bridges will help commuters and also decongest city roads.

The T Nagar Skywalk bridge connects Mambalam Railway Station to the Bus Stand near Madley junction and will help in hassle free commuters movement

In a big relief to commuters, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) is likely to open Skywalk in T Nagar and Villivakkam flyover in the city soon. The exact date of the inauguration have not been issued by the civic authorities but report by Times Now state that it is likely to be opened this week as construction of both the bridges is completed and just some final preparation is underway. 

The opening of these two bridges will help commuter movement and also decongest city roads.

The T Nagar Skywalk bridge connects Mambalam Railway Station to the Bus Stand near Madley junction and will help in hassle free commuters movement, reduce congestion as the huge crowd on the roads have been the leading cause of traffic jams in the area. The skywalk is 570 meter long and 4.3 meter wide built at the cost of 26 crore. As per the report, CM MK Stalin will inaugurate the skywalk next week. The skywalk has facilities like escalators, elevators, CCTV, connectivity to railway station and bus stand.

Reports also state that Villivakkam Bridge flyover which connects Kolathur main road and Villivakkam level crossing 1 (LC1) road is also expected to be inaugurated soon. This is a two-way flyover and sits near Villivakkam railway station in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar. Constructed at the cost of 62 crore, this flyover will also ease traffic movement. One side can also be used by commuters to Perambur, the daily has reported. 

The report also stated that apart from these two, a third flyover on the Stephenson Road is also likely to be opened by the end of May.

