The total Covid-19 caseload in Chennai is close to reaching five lakh with 2,779 more people testing positive for the virus on Thursday. The tally stands at 4,93,881 currently.

In addition to this, the metropolis is also leading in the number of fatalities in Tamil Nadu with 6,723 total deaths.

On a whole, the state clocked in 33,361 new coronavirus infections on Thursday, taking the total number of cases to 19.78 lakh. The death toll reached 22,289 as 474 people succumbed to the disease.

According to a medical bulletin, 30,063 people were discharged today, taking the total recoveries to 16,43,284.

Active cases in the state have reached 3,13,048.

As many as 1,74,145 samples were tested in Tamil Nadu on Thursday, raising the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 2.69 crore.

Besides Chennai, Chengalpet added 1,392 cases, Coimbatore 4,734, Erode 1,699, Madurai 1,395, Thiruvallur 1,221, 2,074, Tiruchirappalli 1,617 and Virudhunagar 1,016.

Cuddalore, Kancheepuram, Kanyakumari, Nagapattinam, Namakkal, Ranipet, Salem, Thanjavur, Theni, Thirupathur, Thiruvannamalai, Tuticorin, Villupuram reported fresh infections in excess of 500. Among the 474 deaths, 125 died without any pre-existing illness.

Tamil Nadu is currently under lockdown till 31 May at 6 pm.

Only pharmacies, veterinary pharmacies, milk supply, drinking water and daily newspaper distribution are allowed.

Vegetables, fruits required by the general public are being provided by the department of horticulture in vehicles in Chennai and in all districts in collaboration with the concerned local bodies and corporation.

News and media companies can operate as usual as well.





