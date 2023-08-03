Tamil Nadu is all set to get another Vande Bharat Express soon. India’s 26th Vande Bharat Express is likely roll between Chennai and Tirunelveli in the first week of August, media reports say. The much famed semi-high speed express train is tentatively scheduled to be launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in first week of August.

The two other Vande Bharat Express trains running in the state were launched last year. The first in the state was Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express launched on November 22 and the other Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express was launched on April 8.

The eight-car semi-high speed express train will start from Tirunelveli in the morning and will arrive at Egmore station of Chennai in afternoon. The Chennai-Tirunelveli Vande Bharat Express train will cover a distance of 650 km in eight hours and is scheduled to make halts at only three stations: Virudhunagar, Madurai and Tiruchy.

"The introduction of the Vande Bharat Express will provide a much-needed day-time option for travellers from Tirunelveli and Virudhunagar districts to Chennai. Not only will this reduce the demand for night trains, but it will also offer faster connectivity to the southern region," The Indian Express reported quoting an official from Madurai division.

The Madurai railway division has directed its officials to complete all the necessary works for maintaining the Vande Bharat rake at Tirunelveli yard.

"The Integral Coach Factory, Chennai, recently handed over the rake to Southern Railway, and it is currently undergoing testing. Once the testing is completed, the rake will be shifted to Tirunelveli in preparation for the official introduction," The Indian Express report added quoting the official.

The Chennai-Tirunelveli-Nagercoil section witnesses high demand for tickets during weekends and festival seasons. With introduction of the Vande Bharat Express, the festival rush in this section is expected to decrease significantly, benefiting passengers from Tiruchy, Madurai and Virudhunagar districts.