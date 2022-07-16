Chess: Indian Grandmaster Aravindh Chithambaram wins tournament in Spain1 min read . Updated: 16 Jul 2022, 02:16 PM IST
Indian Grandmaster Aravindh Chithambaram has won a chess tournament in Spain.
Indian Grandmaster Aravindh Chithambaram has won a chess tournament in Spain.
Listen to this article
Indian Grandmaster Aravindh Chithambaram emerged winner in the 41st Villa De Benasque International Chess Open after edging Armenia's Robert Hovhannisyan and compatriot Raunak Sadhwani on the basis of tie-break score here.