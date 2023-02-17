Chetan Sharma, the chief selector for The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), has left his position. Jay Shah, the secretary of the BCCI, received his resignation and accepted it, ANI reported.

After India's disappointing performance at the T20 World Cup in Australia, Sharma ran into difficulty over a sting operation by ZEE News.

Indian cricket was in uproar after Sharma's shocking comments. Sharma, in his string of allegations, accused some Indian cricket players of taking drugs to hasten their return to the international stage.

Sharma revealed that former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and Virat Kohli had an "ego clash". Kohli resigned as captain when Ganguly was in charge. Ganguly claimed that the BCCI had prompted Kohli to rethink his decision to step down as India's skipper. Nevertheless, Kohli refuted Ganguly by stating that the decision at the time had been deemed a "progressive step" by the BCCI. In 2022, veteran opener Rohit Sharma was named the team's captain across all formats.

Sharma said that nine other people had been present in the video conference when Ganguly asked Kohli to reconsider his decision. Sharma added that he had no idea why Kohli later “told lies" about it - claiming that it had never happened.

Along with revealing details of private conversations between captain Rohit and head coach Rahul Dravid, Sharma asserted that he had disagreements with management regarding pacer Jasprit Bumrah's return.

Despite the possibility of a chance to defend himself, Sharma's job became untenable as a result of his loose talk about Virat Kohli and other top Indian cricketers, media reports earlier claimed.

The BCCI was reportedly debating whether Sharma should be permitted to join the upcoming meeting of the selection committee before the team for the third and fourth Tests against Australia. According to PTI, Sharma's sting operation wasn’t received well by the BCCI's top officials. The episode is believed to have a lasting effect on how the media interacts with the Indian squad and selectors.

During his cricketing days, Chetan Sharma became infamous in the 1986 Austral-Asia Cup final in Sharjah, when Pakistan was led to victory by Javed Miandad, who hit Sharma for a last-ball six.

