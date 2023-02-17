Chetan Sharma resigns: Here’s what BCCI chief selector revealed in sting video

Sharma revealed that former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and Virat Kohli had an "ego clash". Kohli resigned as captain when Ganguly was in charge. Ganguly claimed that the BCCI had prompted Kohli to rethink his decision to step down as India's skipper. Nevertheless, Kohli refuted Ganguly by stating that the decision at the time had been deemed a "progressive step" by the BCCI. In 2022, veteran opener Rohit Sharma was named the team's captain across all formats.