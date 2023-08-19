Chetan Singh case: Muslim victim recounts hate rants, abuse by RPF train killer in 2016, says report3 min read 19 Aug 2023, 04:48 PM IST
Before killing 4 people, Chetan Singh unlawfully detained, assaulted, and threatened to frame a 45-year-old Muslim auto driver in Ujjain as a 'terrorist'.
Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable Chetan Singh, who killed his senior and three Muslim men aboard the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Superfast Express in a hate crime on 31 July, had previously unlawfully detained, assaulted, and threatened to frame a 45-year-old Muslim auto driver in Ujjain as a 'terrorist', Hindustan Times quoted the victim Wahid Khan as saying.