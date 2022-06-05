Chew before swallowing, say AIIMS experts after man chokes on momo

“The steamed momos are one of the favourite street foods in Delhi. Momos have a slippery soft surface which can cause choking which can also be fatal if swallowed without properly chewing. In this particular case, the cause of death was concluded as neurogenic cardiac arrest due to choking of momos which was found to be located at the laryngeal inlet," said Dr Abhisehk Yadav, Assistant Professor at the forensic department at AIIMS, author of the report.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}