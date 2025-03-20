‘Chhaava’: Case against unidentified persons after Vicky Kaushal’s movie made available through ‘1,818 internet links’

Mumbai Police registered a case against unidentified individuals for unauthorized distribution of the film 'Chhaava'. The complaint was filed by Rajat Rahul Haksar, CEO of an anti-piracy agency, who identified 1,818 links violating copyright laws and impacting the film's theatrical release.

Published20 Mar 2025, 10:51 PM IST
Chhaava Box Office collection Day 15: Vicky Kaushal’s film is ruling the box office.

Mumbai Police have informed that a case has been registered against unidentified people for unauthorised circulation of Vicky Kaushal starrer 'Chhaava'. The complainant, Rajat Rahul Haksar (Age 37), CEO of August Entertainment, an anti-piracy agency appointed by Maddock Films, flagged ‘1,818 internet links’ through which the historical movie was made available.

The film, starring Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, is among the biggest hits of recent years.

The case was filed under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Copyright Act, Cinematograph Act and Information Technology Act with South Region Cyber Police on the complaint of the chief executive officer of an anti-piracy agency, he added.

"Our probe has found that unidentified persons have created 1,818 internet links to circulate the film, thereby violating copyright laws and also impacting its theatrical distribution. Cyber police as begun tracking down IP addresses of these links," the official said.

"Chhaava" is a Indian Hindi-language historical action film, released on 14 February, 2025.

The film is an adaptation of Shivaji Sawant's Marathi novel of the same name and tells the story of Sambhaji Maharaj, the second ruler of the Maratha Empire, portrayed by Vicky Kaushal.

Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films, the cast also features Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna.

Chhaava Box Office collection Day 35

Ever since Mughal emperor Aurangzeb’s tomb issue gained momentum and violent clashes erupted in Nagpur, Vicky Kaushal's historical drama 'Chhaava' slowed down at the box office.

According to the industry tracker Sacnilk.com, Chhaava earned around 1.67 crore (India net) on its thirty-fifth day for all languages. The movie had an overall 8.57 percent Hindi occupancy on Thursday.

The film has amassed an estimated 572.08 crore in India net collections across all languages. This includes 31 crore on its opening day, with a notable peak of 48.5 crore on the first Sunday.

Globally, Chhaava has achieved a gross collection of 769.3 crore, comprising 680.3 crore from India and 89 crore from overseas markets.

First Published:20 Mar 2025, 10:51 PM IST
