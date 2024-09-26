He was brought to Mumbai from Pune by a special flight and admitted to Bombay Hospital.

Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal was hospitalised on Thursday evening following a sudden deterioration in his health. The development comes The senior NCP leader was shifted from Pune to Mumbai by a special flight after he complained complained of fever and throat infection.

According to a statement shared by his office, Bhujbal is currently in a stable condition and remains admitted to Bombay Hospital in the southern part of the city.

The state minister for food and civil supplies was in Pune for a cancelled function with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The event was scrapped after heavy rainfall left the city inundated on Thursday morning. Modi was slated to flag off metro rail services from District Court to Swargate in Pune and launch development projects costing ₹22,600 crore.