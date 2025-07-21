Chhangur Baba money laundering case: ED searches 15 locations, incriminating documents recovered

The Enforcement Directorate on Monday conducted search operations at multiple locations in connection with a money laundering case where an amulet seller from Meerut managed to build an empire worth over ₹100 crores.

The probe agency conducted search operations at 15 locations in Balrampur, Lucknow, and Mumbai, related to a money laundering case against Chhangur Baba alias Jalaluddin Shah, his close associate Naveen Rohra, and others.

Allegations against the former amulet seller include illegal conversion, use of foreign funds, and conspiring in activities that pose a potential threat to national security, an ED statement said. The searches were conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, (PMLA) 2002.

“During the search operations, various incriminating documents were recovered and seized, indicating the receipt of funds from abroad and their transfer to various individuals for acquiring immovable properties,” the ED statement added.

Another accused held in Chhangur Baba religious conversion syndicate case Just a day ago, the Uttar Pradesh Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested another accused in connection with the religious conversion syndicate allegedly led by Chhangur Baba.

According to an ANI report, the accused, identified as Rajesh Kumar Upadhyay, was arrested on Saturday, officials said.

The arrest comes days after Jalaluddin and his close aide, Naveen, the alleged masterminds of a covert network involved in religious conversions across Uttar Pradesh and beyond, were arrested from the state.

According to UP Additional Director General (ADG) of Law and Order, Amitabh Yash, the gang operated for over 15 years and used a variety of manipulative tactics, including honey-trapping, administrative pressure, targeting minors, and enlisting influential individuals to facilitate conversions.

"A significant amount of foreign funding has been traced to the gang," ADG Yash had told ANI earlier. “Separate rate cards existed for different types of conversions, and the money was routed through nearly 40 bank accounts. The ATS is tracking the sources of these funds.”

He further stated that any properties acquired using these funds would be seized and demolished as per legal provisions. "Chhangur Baba and his main associate, Neetu alias Nasreen, will be interrogated regarding their network, financial trail, and assets. The process to seize and demolish their illegally acquired properties has begun. All individuals against whom there is evidence have been arrested. Mohammed Ahmed is also named in the case, and further investigation is underway," he added.

Who is Chhangur baba? Chhangur Baba, 78, also known as Jalaluddin Shah, is accused of targeting girls from several communities and even maintained a 'rate list' for conversions, officials said.

Chhangur is a term generally used for someone with six fingers. Jalaluddin is also said to have six fingers.