Business News/ News / India/  Chhat Puja: Special train between Puri-Patna in run-up to the Chhat festival
Chhat Puja: Special train between Puri-Patna in run-up to the Chhat festival

 ANI

This special train from Puri will run as 08449 Puri-Patna Special Train and will leave from Puri at 11.30 pm on Monday and Wednesday

The Delhi Division of Northern Railway earlier this month announced 327 special train services for the festive season.
The Delhi Division of Northern Railway earlier this month announced 327 special train services for the festive season.

Bhubaneswar: Keeping in view the additional rush of passengers in regular trains and for the convenience of passengers, East Coast Railway of Indian Railways has decided to run a special train between Puri and Patna for upcoming Chhat Puja.

This special train from Puri will run as 08449 Puri-Patna Special Train and will leave from Puri at 11.30 pm on Monday and Wednesday.

In the return direction, this train from Patna will leave as 08450 Patna-Puri Special. This will leave from Patna at 6 pm on Tuesday and Thursday.

The Chhat festival is on November 19-20.

In other news, the sale of platform tickets at New Delhi and Anand Vihar railway stations has been suspended temporarily, in order to control the extra rush of passengers and ensure better crowd management on the occasion of Diwali and Chhat Puja.

There will be no sale of platform tickets at these two locations from November 13 (today), the Northern Railway division of Indian Railways said on Monday. It will remain effective till November 18.

However, persons coming to the stations just to assist the aged, illiterate and woman passengers who are not in a position to fend for themselves will be exempted from this restriction.

A platform ticket is a type of rail ticket issued by major railway stations, permitting the bearer to access the platforms of a railway station, but not to board and use any train services.

It allows people to walk with their friends and loved ones all the way to the passenger car at stations where the general public is not admitted to platforms. It is valid for 2 hours from the time of issue.

The Delhi Division of Northern Railway earlier this month announced 327 special train services for the festive season. 

Updated: 13 Nov 2023, 04:48 PM IST
