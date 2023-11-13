Chhat Puja: Special train between Puri-Patna in run-up to the Chhat festival
This special train from Puri will run as 08449 Puri-Patna Special Train and will leave from Puri at 11.30 pm on Monday and Wednesday
Bhubaneswar: Keeping in view the additional rush of passengers in regular trains and for the convenience of passengers, East Coast Railway of Indian Railways has decided to run a special train between Puri and Patna for upcoming Chhat Puja.
