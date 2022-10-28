Chhath Puja 2022: Checkout date, puja timings and all other details

When Chhath Puja will be celebrated this year?

This year, Chhath Puja celebrations will begin today, October 28, while the last day of the Puja is October 31, Monday. People observe the Chhath festival and follow rigorous rituals each day. As per Drik Panchang, sunrise on Chhath Puja will be at 06:43 am, and sunset will happen at 06:03 pm. The Shashthi tithi begins at 05:49 am on October 30 and ends at 03:27 am on October 31.