Chhath Puja 2022: Checkout date, puja timings and all other details

Chhath Puja 2022: This ancient Hindu Vedic is dedicated to the deity Surya and Shashthi Devi. It is also referred to as Surya Shashti, Chhath, Mahaparv, Chhath Parv, Dala Puja, Pratihar, and Dala Chhath.
After Diwali, people especially 'poorvanchalis' start preparing for the four-day-long festival, Chhath Puja. It is mainly celebrated in Bihar, Jharkhand, and eastern Uttar Pradesh in India and Nepal.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
After Diwali, people especially 'poorvanchalis' start preparing for the four-day-long festival, Chhath Puja. It is mainly celebrated in Bihar, Jharkhand, and eastern Uttar Pradesh in India and Nepal.
This ancient Hindu Vedic is dedicated to the deity Surya and Shashthi Devi. It is also referred to as Surya Shashti, Chhath, Mahaparv, Chhath Parv, Dala Puja, Pratihar, and Dala Chhath.
This ancient Hindu Vedic is dedicated to the deity Surya and Shashthi Devi. It is also referred to as Surya Shashti, Chhath, Mahaparv, Chhath Parv, Dala Puja, Pratihar, and Dala Chhath.
According to Chhath Puja rituals, women fast for the well-being of their sons and the happiness of their families. They also offer Arghya to Lord Surya and Chhathi Maiya.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
According to Chhath Puja rituals, women fast for the well-being of their sons and the happiness of their families. They also offer Arghya to Lord Surya and Chhathi Maiya.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Why Chhath Puja is celebrated?
Chhath Puja holds special significance as it revolves around the source of energy, the sun god. It is performed to seek blessings from the Sun God for a healthy, happy, and prosperous life. People believe that sunlight cures various diseases. It has a healing effect that can benefit ill people.
Why Chhath Puja is celebrated?
Chhath Puja holds special significance as it revolves around the source of energy, the sun god. It is performed to seek blessings from the Sun God for a healthy, happy, and prosperous life. People believe that sunlight cures various diseases. It has a healing effect that can benefit ill people.
By taking a dip in the holy river, devotees can also avail medicinal benefits. The main purpose of Chhath Puja is to help the Vrattis gain mental purity along with mental and physical power. The festival requires maintaining utmost cleanliness.
By taking a dip in the holy river, devotees can also avail medicinal benefits. The main purpose of Chhath Puja is to help the Vrattis gain mental purity along with mental and physical power. The festival requires maintaining utmost cleanliness.
When Chhath Puja will be celebrated this year?
This year, Chhath Puja celebrations will begin today, October 28, while the last day of the Puja is October 31, Monday. People observe the Chhath festival and follow rigorous rituals each day. As per Drik Panchang, sunrise on Chhath Puja will be at 06:43 am, and sunset will happen at 06:03 pm. The Shashthi tithi begins at 05:49 am on October 30 and ends at 03:27 am on October 31.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
When Chhath Puja will be celebrated this year?
This year, Chhath Puja celebrations will begin today, October 28, while the last day of the Puja is October 31, Monday. People observe the Chhath festival and follow rigorous rituals each day. As per Drik Panchang, sunrise on Chhath Puja will be at 06:43 am, and sunset will happen at 06:03 pm. The Shashthi tithi begins at 05:49 am on October 30 and ends at 03:27 am on October 31.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Chhath Puja: What are the rituals and traditions?
People celebrate Chhath Puja by following different rituals across the country. These rituals are followed on four days of Chhath Puja,
Chhath Puja: What are the rituals and traditions?
People celebrate Chhath Puja by following different rituals across the country. These rituals are followed on four days of Chhath Puja,
First Day: On the first day, also known as Kaddu Bhaat or Nahai Khai, the parvaitin (the main worshiper who observes fast) cooks the Satvik Kaddu Bhaat along with pulse and serves it as 'bhog' to the deity in the afternoon.
First Day: On the first day, also known as Kaddu Bhaat or Nahai Khai, the parvaitin (the main worshiper who observes fast) cooks the Satvik Kaddu Bhaat along with pulse and serves it as 'bhog' to the deity in the afternoon.