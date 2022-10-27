Chhath Puja 2022: Indian Railways running over 250 special trains. Check here

Chhath Puja 2022: Indian Railways running over 250 special trains. Check here1 min read . 06:22 AM IST
To manage the extra rush of passengers in the ongoing festive season, Indian Railways is running 2,561 trips of 211 special trains.
To manage the extra rush of passengers in the ongoing festive season, Indian Railways is running 2,561 trips of 211 special trains.
Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the Centre has started over 250 special trains for the upcoming Chhath Puja.
Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the Centre has started over 250 special trains for the upcoming Chhath Puja.
"For Chhath Puja, we have started over 250 trains. Around 1.4 lakhs berths have been made available and we will do whatever is necessary for the people," Ashwini Viashnaw said, ANI reported.
"For Chhath Puja, we have started over 250 trains. Around 1.4 lakhs berths have been made available and we will do whatever is necessary for the people," Ashwini Viashnaw said, ANI reported.
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar appealed to the Centre earlier on Tuesday to provide special trains for Chhath Puja for people wishing to go to their native places for the festival.Bihar appealed to the ministry of railways to provide special trains for Chhath Puja.
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar appealed to the Centre earlier on Tuesday to provide special trains for Chhath Puja for people wishing to go to their native places for the festival.Bihar appealed to the ministry of railways to provide special trains for Chhath Puja.
Notably, to manage the extra rush of passengers in the ongoing festive season, Indian Railways is running 2,561 trips of 211 special trains (in pairs) till Chhath Puja this year.
Notably, to manage the extra rush of passengers in the ongoing festive season, Indian Railways is running 2,561 trips of 211 special trains (in pairs) till Chhath Puja this year.
He further extended his greetings for the Chhath Puja.
He further extended his greetings for the Chhath Puja.
"I wish everyone a very happy and prosperous Chhath Puja," the Union Minister added.
"I wish everyone a very happy and prosperous Chhath Puja," the Union Minister added.
Chhath Puja is one of the most auspicious festivals in Bihar, Jharkhand and Eastern Uttar Pradesh. The four-day-long festival starts with the 'Nahai Khai' ritual and ends with 'Usha Arghya' (prayers to the rising sun).
Chhath Puja is one of the most auspicious festivals in Bihar, Jharkhand and Eastern Uttar Pradesh. The four-day-long festival starts with the 'Nahai Khai' ritual and ends with 'Usha Arghya' (prayers to the rising sun).
People worship the Sun God during the festival, which will be celebrated between October 28-31 this year.
People worship the Sun God during the festival, which will be celebrated between October 28-31 this year.
The festival is dedicated to Surya Bhagwan (Sun God), which people believe sustains life on Earth.
The festival is dedicated to Surya Bhagwan (Sun God), which people believe sustains life on Earth.
Earlier this month, the Ministry of Railways released an official statement, stating that the Indian Railways will be running additional 32 special services to ensure smooth and comfortable travel for passengers during this festive season.
Earlier this month, the Ministry of Railways released an official statement, stating that the Indian Railways will be running additional 32 special services to ensure smooth and comfortable travel for passengers during this festive season.
Special Trains have been planned to connect major destinations across the country on railway routes, like Darbhanga, Azamgarh, Saharsa, Bhagalpur, Muzaffarpur, Firozpur, Patna, Katihar and Amritsar etc.
Special Trains have been planned to connect major destinations across the country on railway routes, like Darbhanga, Azamgarh, Saharsa, Bhagalpur, Muzaffarpur, Firozpur, Patna, Katihar and Amritsar etc.
-With inputs from Agencies
-With inputs from Agencies