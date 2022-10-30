Chhath Puja 2022: PM Modi extends greetings to the countrymen

Chhath Puja 2022: PM Modi extends greetings to the countrymen1 min read . 08:40 AM IST
- Chhath Puja 2022: The four-day festival started on October 28, which was a Friday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extends greetings to the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Chhath Puja.
Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Hearty greetings to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Chhath, dedicated to the worship of Sun God and nature. With the blessings of Lord Bhaskar's aura and Chhathi Maiya, everyone's life should always be illuminated, that's all I wish."
Today is the third day of Chhath Puja, known as "Sandhya Arghya."
Soon after Diwali, people of Bihar, Jharkhand and Eastern Uttar Pradesh start preparing for the Chhath Puja. Also referred to as Surya Shashti, Chhath, Mahaparv, Chhath Parv, Dala Puja, Pratihar and Dala Chhath, the four-day-long festival is dedicated to the deity Surya and Shashthi Devi. As part of the ritual, women fast for the well-being of their sons and the happiness of their families. They also offer Arghya to Lord Surya and Chhathi Maiya.
The four-day festival started on October 28, which was a Friday, with the main day and the last day of the puja, being celebrated on October 31, which is falling on Monday. On each day, people observe the Chhath and follow rigorous rituals. As per Drik Panchang, sunrise on Chhath Puja will be at 06:43 am, and sunset will happen at 06:03 pm. The Shashthi tithi begins at 05:49 am on October 30 and ends at 03:27 am on October 31.
A full day fast without water is observed on the third main day of Chhath Puja. The main ritual of the day is to offer Arghya to the setting Sun. On the fourth and final day of Chhath, Dusri Arghya is given to the rising Sun and it is known as Usha Arghya. The 36 hours long fast is broken after giving Arghya to the Sun.
